Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said that the latest Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil and military facilities, as well as on the Kerch Bridge, showed that Kyiv had additional capabilities.

“Two oil refineries, an airbase and half of the Kerch Bridge – all in just a few days. It appears that Ukraine has cards to play,” Sikorski wrote on the social network X.

His comment came after two consecutive attacks on the bridge on November 16 and 17. According to The Associated Press, the second strike caused a central roadway section of the structure to collapse. The bridge connects Russia’s Taman region with Crimea, which is occupied by Moscow. The extent of the damage to the railway section and the timeframe for restoring traffic have not been officially announced.

Russia’s Transport Ministry reported that road and rail traffic on the bridge had been halted after the attack. The structure is a key route for delivering fuel, equipment and other materials to Crimea, meaning that its disruption is significant not only for civilian transport but also for Russian logistics.

The strikes are part of a broader campaign

Ukrainian forces also struck Russian energy and military facilities. The Associated Press reported that the Ukrainian military said it had hit two oil depots and the Ilsky refinery in the Krasnodar region. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had shot down more than 1,400 Ukrainian drones during a second consecutive night of massive attacks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the operation against the Kerch Bridge had been prepared over several weeks and had gone through seven stages. According to him, Ukrainian forces gradually neutralized Russian radars, electronic warfare systems and air defenses before carrying out the main strike. These claims come from Ukraine and have not been independently verified.

The Kerch Bridge has already been attacked by Ukrainian forces on several occasions. It is one of the most important symbols of Russia’s annexation of Crimea and a major transport corridor between the peninsula and Russian territory. The latest damage raises the question of whether Moscow will be able to quickly restore full traffic and how it will redirect supplies to Crimea.

Sources: apnews.com, lemonde.fr, mezha.net