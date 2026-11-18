The United States plans to conduct a test launch of a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile without a nuclear warhead from Vandenberg Base in California. According to the Space Archive schedule, the launch window is between 11:01 p.m. on November 17 and 5:01 a.m. on November 18 Pacific Time. The mission is designated Glory Trip 257.

Space Archive уточнява, че графикът е съставен от публично достъпна информация, може да се разминава с други източници и всички дати и часове подлежат на промяна. В него се посочва още, че ракетата вероятно ще следва балистична траектория към централната част на Тихия океан.

No separate official statement confirming the specific November 18 launch was found on Vandenberg Base’s public webpage. However, the US military describes previous Minuteman III tests as routine and planned years in advance. Their purpose is to verify the system’s reliability, accuracy and readiness, rather than to use a weapon with a nuclear warhead.

The launch coincides with the start of the APEC meeting

The test is scheduled for the same day that the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit begins in Shenzhen. The forum will take place on November 18 and 19. The first trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to take place on its sidelines.

China’s Foreign Ministry said that the three leaders would exchange views on safeguarding world peace and strategic stability in relations between major powers. The US side is placing greater emphasis on nuclear weapons. “We’re talking about many things, including denuclearization,” Trump said on November 8, according to Channel NewsAsia.

White House spokeswoman Olivia Wiles added that the president considers the proliferation of nuclear weapons “very dangerous.” According to the Associated Press, Trump intends to discuss limiting nuclear arsenals with Putin and Xi Jinping.

Beijing remains cautious about trilateral limitations

For years, China has said that it is neither sensible nor realistic to include it in negotiations on quantitative limits on nuclear weapons while the arsenals of the United States and Russia are significantly larger. According to Channel NewsAsia, Beijing favors talks on strategic stability and risk reduction, but has not shown a readiness for open negotiations modeled on US-Russian treaties.

The Arms Control Association warned that a brief meeting between the three leaders is unlikely to produce an immediate breakthrough. The organization described the talks as an opportunity to begin a longer-term process to reduce nuclear risks, control arms and pursue disarmament.

The trilateral meeting is scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen. Until then, the schedule for the test launch from Vandenberg may be changed, as the US military does not publish all details of such missions in advance.

Sources: spacearchive.info, apnews.com, channelnewsasia.com