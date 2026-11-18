Joe Biden warned Vladimir Putin that Russia would face severe sanctions and that the United States would provide military assistance to Ukraine if Moscow launched a new military operation. The former US president recounts the conversation from December 7, 2021, in his memoirs, “Promise Me, America,” published on November 17, 2026.

It was a video conference that lasted slightly more than two hours. It took place about two and a half months before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“I asked him directly about his intentions”

In the excerpt, Biden writes that he asked Putin directly what his intentions were, while US intelligence was warning of a large-scale Russian troop buildup near the Ukrainian border.

“He spoke in riddles, as usual. But I was completely clear,” Biden writes.

According to Biden, he told the Russian president that a potential conflict would have serious consequences for Moscow. Biden said these would include severe economic sanctions and US military support for Kyiv intended for self-defense.

The account in the memoirs is consistent with the White House’s public position at the time. After the conversation, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said that Biden had warned Putin of “unprecedented sanctions” and additional arms for the Ukrainian side.

The warning before the war

In the days before the conversation, Washington and its European allies were discussing measures that would go beyond the sanctions imposed after Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. According to data cited by US officials at the time, Russia had deployed around 94,000 troops in various areas near the Ukrainian border.

The US side believed that Moscow was preparing for a significantly broader military operation, rather than merely a limited offensive in Donbas. The Kremlin denied accusations that it was planning an invasion and insisted on guarantees that NATO would not expand eastward and would not deploy offensive weapons in Ukraine.

Sullivan described the conversation as clear, but without a publicly accusatory tone. According to him, Biden outlined the consequences of Russian escalation, but also pointed to a diplomatic path for discussing European security.

Ultimately, the warnings did not prevent the Russian attack. On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, after which the US and its allies imposed sweeping sanctions and increased military support for Kyiv.

Sources: newsweek.com, apnews.com, axios.com