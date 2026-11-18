Chinese President Xi Jinping opened the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen with a call for lower tariffs and easier access for foreign companies to markets. According to “South China Morning Post”, in his opening remarks he emphasized reducing trade barriers and the thresholds for foreign companies to enter markets.

The business meeting is being held on November 17 and 18 under the motto “Together Towards Prosperity and a Shared Future.” It brings together business representatives from economies in the Asia-Pacific region, with around 1,000 political and business representatives expected to participate in this year’s events.

Xi Jinping presented China as a champion of open trade and economic cooperation at a time when tariffs and restrictions on technology continue to create tensions among the leading economies. Topics at the meeting include artificial intelligence, connectivity, sustainable development and the future of regional supply chains.

China Hosts APEC for the First Time Since 2014

The main APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting begins in Shenzhen on November 18 and continues through November 19. China is hosting the forum for the third time, but for the first time in 12 years. The theme of the leaders’ meeting is “Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Shared Prosperity.”

China’s Foreign Ministry expects the forum to produce results in trade, regional connectivity, the digital economy and artificial intelligence. The adoption of a leaders’ declaration is also expected.

Upcoming Talks with Trump and Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the APEC Leaders’ Meeting and hold talks with Xi Jinping. According to the Associated Press, the two will hold their third bilateral meeting of the year.

Talks between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also scheduled for November 19. This would be the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of China, the United States and Russia.

On the eve of the forum, Xi Jinping held talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The Chinese leader said that bilateral relations should develop through “mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit,” while Beijing and Ottawa should deepen cooperation in trade, investment, artificial intelligence and clean energy.

Sources: scmp.com, fmprc.gov.cn, apnews.com