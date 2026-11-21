On November 21, 2019, Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced a decision to indict Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on three corruption charges. It was the first case in the country’s history in which a sitting prime minister was charged as a defendant in a criminal case.

Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust in “Case 1000” and “Case 2000.” In “Case 4000,” the indictment also includes bribery. The prime minister rejected all the allegations, saying: “This is an attempted coup against a prime minister.”

Three cases involving different allegations

“Case 1000” concerns allegations that Netanyahu and his wife received expensive gifts from wealthy individuals, including Israeli-American film producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire James Packer. The gifts included cigars, champagne, jewelry and other benefits worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. According to the indictment, the gifts were linked to expectations of assistance with personal and business matters.

“Case 2000,” also known as “Mediagate,” concerns conversations between Netanyahu and Arnon Mozes, publisher of “Yedioth Ahronoth.” According to the indictment, the two discussed the possibility of more favorable coverage of the prime minister in exchange for measures that would limit the influence of the rival newspaper “Israel Hayom.” The deal under discussion was never implemented, but the prosecution considers the conversations grounds for charges of fraud and breach of trust.

The most serious charge is in “Case 4000.” Netanyahu is accused of taking regulatory actions in favor of the telecommunications group “Bezeq,” controlled by Shaul Elovitch, while serving as communications minister. In return, according to the indictment, the website “Walla,” also linked to Elovitch, provided favorable media coverage of Netanyahu and his family. The indictment claims that the decisions could have generated benefits worth hundreds of millions of dollars for “Bezeq” and Elovitch.

From indictment to trial

Mandelblit’s decision came after a police investigation lasting several years and a preliminary hearing for Netanyahu’s defense. The prime minister refused to resign and continued to lead the government. Israeli law does not require a sitting prime minister to leave office solely because charges have been brought against him.

The trial began in May 2020. Netanyahu repeatedly stated that the case was politically motivated, while the prosecution maintained that the charges were based on evidence of abuse of power and attempts to exchange political decisions for personal benefits.

On June 24, 2026, Netanyahu completed his testimony after 98 court hearings over a period of 18 months. The trial continues with the questioning of other witnesses, and there is still no verdict. In November 2026, the court raised questions about the way one of the warnings issued to Netanyahu in “Case 4000” had been formulated. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara stated that the prosecution was ready to discuss a possible plea deal, but no such agreement was reached.

Sources: euronews.com, pbs.org, timesofisrael.com