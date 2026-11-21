Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Ukrainian military had evidence of restrictions on the operation of the Starshield satellite system after Elon Musk accused the Ukrainian president of making false claims on the matter.

In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said: “We have clear evidence from the military”. According to him, Ukrainian forces had recorded a 161 km/h restriction in the temporarily occupied territories.

“When I said that there were restrictions on the operation of the satellite system, that was 100% true,” the Ukrainian president said. He added that there had indeed been restrictions in those territories and stressed that he was not joking about such matters.

Service restored after conversation with Rubio

Zelensky said that Starshield’s operation had been restored after a conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. However, the president of Ukraine said he did not know exactly who had helped resolve the problem.

He did not specify whether Donald Trump’s administration had contacted SpaceX or whether the decision had been made personally by the US president. Zelensky thanked the US government, Western partners and SpaceX for enabling the Ukrainian military to use the system.

The dispute between Zelensky and Musk

Elon Musk had earlier rejected claims of speed restrictions on Starshield and accused Zelensky of presenting false information. Starshield is the military version of the Starlink satellite system, used by Ukrainian forces for communications and operations at the front.

The issue also triggered political pressure in the US. Democrat Jim Himes called for clarification of who had made the decision to impose the restrictions and why they had been introduced. In a classified letter to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton, he requested information about the circumstances surrounding the changes to Starshield’s operation.

Himes also invited Musk to attend a meeting at which he would explain who had initiated the changes to the system. According to CNN, government funding for SpaceX projects could be used as a means of pressure if answers about the restrictions were not provided.

Sources: unian.net