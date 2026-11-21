Russian President’s special representative Kirill Dmitriev described German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius as a “vassal” who should not argue with his “master”. The comment was published on the social network X in response to Pistorius’s apology to Elbridge Colby, the US deputy secretary of defense for policy.

“Fine — a vassal should not argue with his master,” Dmitriev wrote.

Pistorius apologized for calling the Pentagon’s position against Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russian territory “stupid”. However, the German minister clarified that he was not retracting his criticism in substance and that Berlin and Washington have differing views on Ukraine’s military strategy. The information about the apology was reported by Reuters.

How the dispute between Pistorius and Colby began

The heated exchange took place on November 17 at NATO headquarters in Brussels. Colby said that strikes targeting Russian assets deep inside the country were not effective in ending the war and did not contribute to stopping the Russian offensive.

Pistorius defended Ukrainian attacks against Russian military targets and facilities being used for military purposes. He said that instead of criticizing such actions, Russian strikes against Ukraine’s energy, water supply and heating infrastructure should be discussed.

Later, the German minister said that he had called Colby on Wednesday and apologized for his choice of words. According to Pistorius, however, the conversation did not change the divide between the two sides.

The Russian envoy’s other messages

In recent hours, Dmitriev also commented on the meeting in Berlin between US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and European leaders. He described turning “warmongers” into peacemakers and building a realistic consensus for peace in Europe as a “difficult task”.

A day earlier, Dmitriev said that the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, were committed to a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine. In his words, European countries and other forces are attempting to obstruct this dialogue.

“The dialogue between President Putin and President Trump is very important,” Dmitriev said, as quoted by Interfax. He added that the talks matter not only for Ukraine but also for the development of relations between Russia and the United States, including in the economic sphere.

Sources: gazeta.press, aol.com, interfax.ru