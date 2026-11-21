Three people were killed and 60 were injured in the severe storm that hit Tupanciretã in southern Brazil. Around 5,000 homes were left without roofs, while electricity and water supplies in the city were cut off. The data comes from the Civil Defense agency of the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

The storm passed over Tupanciretã at around 3:19 a.m. on November 20. The National Institute of Meteorology measured wind gusts of up to 114 km/h. Civil Defense issued a red danger alert at around 2:38 a.m., warning of large hail, strong winds and a very high risk of roofs being torn off.

Supercell caused the destruction

According to Civil Defense, the destruction was caused by a supercell—a powerful storm with a rotating updraft that led to a microburst. The possibility of a tornado has not been ruled out, but so far specialists have not identified it as the sole explanation for the scale of the damage. The phenomenon also affected neighboring municipalities in the central part of the state.

Estimates of the number of affected homes vary. Civil Defense reports around 5,000 homes that were completely or partially damaged, while an earlier estimate cited by Agência Brasil put the number of affected houses at around 8,000 out of a total of 8,600 in the municipality. The final extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Hospital blocked as emergency aid begins

Fallen trees made access to the hospital in Tupanciretã difficult, and patients were transferred to medical facilities in Santa Maria and Júlio de Castilhos. “It was truly something we had never seen before. The scene looked like something out of a movie. Our hospital was blocked by the trees, and ambulances could not reach it,” Mayor Gustavo Herter Terra said.

Governor Eduardo Leite ordered the mobilization of Civil Defense, the fire department, the military police and other state services. Two million Brazilian reais were released to hire equipment, clear debris and provide initial assistance to those affected. Crews are working to restore the electricity grid, as numerous poles and power lines fell in the area.

The mayor also reported a fourth death in Tupanciretã, but said it was not related to the storm. Civil Defense continues to assess the damage and determine the number of people affected.

Sources: g1.globo.com, agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br, cnnbrasil.com.br