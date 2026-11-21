Moldova may “experiment” if it is unhappy with the presence of its diplomats in Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said regarding the possibility, discussed in Chisinau, of expelling Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov.

“If they have grown tired of the presence of Moldovan diplomats here, they can experiment,” Zakharova told TASS.

The comment was prompted by a statement from Moldovan Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu. He said that declaring Ozerov persona non grata remained a possible measure, but that no decision had yet been made. Grosu linked the discussion to claims of repeated violations of Moldovan airspace.

According to Moldpres, seven drones entered the country's airspace on November 17. On November 18, Moldova's Foreign Ministry summoned the Russian ambassador and handed him a note of protest. Chisinau called on Moscow to stop actions which, according to the Moldovan authorities, threaten the country's sovereignty, airspace and security.

Grosu said that Moldova has surveillance capabilities but lacks the means to intercept drones. According to him, some of the unmanned aerial vehicles may have entered the country during attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, while others may have been deliberately directed at Moldova. These are the parliament speaker's assessments, not facts established by an independent investigation.

Moscow rejects Chisinau's accusations

Zakharova said that the Moldovan side had not presented factual data to support its accusations against Russia. She described the delivery of a note of protest and the summoning of the ambassador as actions that should be based on concrete evidence.

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of a series of diplomatic measures between the two countries. According to Moldpres, in October Chisinau declared an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata after the discovery of the remains of a drone carrying explosives on Moldovan territory. Moscow subsequently notified the Moldovan ambassador that it would expel an employee of Moldova's diplomatic mission in Russia.

Zakharova's other messages

Zakharova warned that Russia would take political and diplomatic measures if Estonia closed all border crossings with Russia. She described such a move as a “new Iron Curtain” and said that Moscow had no intention of attacking NATO countries.

On the issue of Ukraine, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the European Union's decision to extend the mandate of the military assistance mission for Kyiv would have “destructive” consequences. According to her, European countries are not showing a willingness to participate fully in negotiations to settle the conflict.

Zakharova also said that Russia would rebuild the Crimean Bridge and would take the Netherlands' support for Ukraine into account in its military planning. She also rejected claims in the British media that Russian fishing vessels had been used for espionage, describing them as unfounded. Regarding the UNESCO report on the safety of journalists, the spokesperson said that the document was “fake”.

Sources: tass.com, moldpres.md