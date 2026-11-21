US President Donald Trump got into a heated exchange with NBC News correspondent Monica Alba during a press conference at the White House. The reporter tried to ask him a question about immigration, but the president interrupted her and asked which media outlet she worked for.

“I’m with NBC, Mr. President,” Alba replied. When she insisted on getting an answer, Trump told her: “You are a very rude person.” He then added that she should not be sitting in the front row and that her place was “in the very back row.”

The exchange took place at the end of the nearly 90-minute press conference, during which Trump spoke about his tour of Asia, relations with China and Russia, the war in Iran and other issues. Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood beside him throughout, while later the president invited his chief of staff, Stephen Miller, to the podium.

The recording of the event, published by the White House, shows Alba trying to ask her question after Trump had already announced that the press conference was over. According to The Daily Beast, the White House further attacked the reporter through its rapid-response account, describing her as a “very rude” representative of the “fake news” media.

The seats in the briefing room are not assigned solely by the president or the administration. The White House Correspondents’ Association determines the media’s permanent seating, with major television networks and news agencies traditionally seated in the front rows.

Another clash between Trump and Alba

This is not the first public dispute between the president and Monica Alba. In October, Trump called her a “horrible little reporter” and urged her to be quiet during another exchange of questions. At the time, Alba was questioning him about a political advertisement connected to gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

At this stage, there is no indication that the White House has officially changed Alba’s seat. The reporter continues to cover the presidential administration for NBC News.

Sources: thedailybeast.com, mediaite.com, apnews.com