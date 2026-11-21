Melania Trump expressed hope that Russia and Ukraine would agree on a new truce before Christmas. She made the statement during the special All-American Christmas Tree Lighting broadcast on “Fox News.”

Asked what she wanted for the holidays, the US first lady replied: “Of course, world peace. But above all, I would really like to see more truces.”

She added that an agreement could be reached quickly if both sides were willing. “We can do it very quickly if both Ukraine and Russia are ready. Talks are already under way, so perhaps we will have a new truce before Christmas,” Melania Trump said.

The previous humanitarian pause

Her statement came after the limited humanitarian truce in Oleshky, in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Region. According to the White House, the pause was agreed with the participation of Melania Trump in order to deliver humanitarian aid and organize the evacuation of civilians.

The truce began on October 27 and ended on November 1. The White House said that nearly 800 people were evacuated from the area during the operation. The Ukrainian news website “The Kyiv Independent” noted that neither Kyiv nor Moscow had published their own figures for the number of evacuees.

“The mission was successful,” Melania Trump said after the operation ended, pointing to the delivery of vital aid and the evacuation of civilians from the area. The White House also reported that, through her efforts, 34 children had been reunited with their families in 2026.

No new agreement announced

Melania Trump did not announce that a new comprehensive truce between Russia and Ukraine had been reached. Her words expressed hope for a possible agreement before December 25, while diplomatic contacts continue.

The issue was also discussed after the meeting between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. According to US special envoy Steve Witkoff, ending the war in Ukraine was among the main topics of the talks.

Sources: express-gazette.com, kyivindependent.com, foxnews.com