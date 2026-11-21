Six unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down over the Leningrad Region, Governor Alexander Drozdenko said. According to him, combat operations are ongoing.

“Six UAVs have been shot down over the territory of the Leningrad Region. Combat operations are ongoing,” Drozdenko wrote. He also warned of a possible reduction in mobile internet speeds.

Flight restrictions

A threat from unmanned aerial vehicles was declared at around 3:30 a.m. Moscow time. Against this backdrop, Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg switched to handling flights subject to coordination, the Federal Air Transport Agency said. The agency also warned of changes to the schedule at Khrabrovo Airport in Kaliningrad due to restrictions on the use of airspace in some areas of the Leningrad Region.

Alongside the report of the six drones being shot down, there have been no reports of casualties or material damage in the current attack. The information about the number of destroyed vehicles was provided by the region’s governor.

Previous attack on Ust-Luga

On November 11, the Leningrad Region came under a considerably larger-scale attack. According to preliminary data released by Drozdenko, around 150 unmanned vehicles were shot down over the region at the time.

The target of the strike was the port area of Ust-Luga in Kingisepp District. A fire broke out after several drones hit the area, and three workers were injured. An emergency shutdown of a transformer substation was also reported. At that time, restrictions on aircraft arrivals and departures were also introduced at Pulkovo Airport.

Sources: rbc.ru