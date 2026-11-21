Berlin police ended a protest outside a facility used by the Bundeswehr in the central Mitte district. Around 12:15 p.m., 32 people blocked access to the facility on Georgenstraße, Berlin police said.

According to the police, 19 participants glued themselves to the pavement and put up banners. Officers determined that the action constituted a gathering and directed the protesters to a new location where they could continue their demonstration.

“After several announcements over the loudspeakers, the participants did not comply with the orders,” police said. The gathering was subsequently ended, and teams from the 2nd TEE detached the people who had glued themselves to the pavement. Several people were taken away to establish their identities, after which police planned to release them.

Protests target rearmament

The action took place against the backdrop of broader demonstrations in Berlin against increased military spending and the proposed return of compulsory military service. The previous day, thousands of young people took part in protests in the German capital, organised by initiatives such as “Gen Z regelt” and “School Strike Against Compulsory Military Service”.

In Berlin, protesters are calling for more funding for education and social services and opposing plans to strengthen the Bundeswehr. No injuries were reported during the action on Georgenstraße, nor were any charges brought against the participants.

Sources: berliner-zeitung.de, tagesspiegel.de