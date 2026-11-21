President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, Stephen Miller, has barred Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin from television appearances, The Wall Street Journal reported. The decision was made after dissatisfaction with Mullin’s public statements, including his comments about a series of technical outages that affected aviation, banking and computer systems in the United States.

According to information cited by U.S. media, Miller has transferred television communications on the issue to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. The case is indicative of the White House’s effort to speak with one voice on an issue that raised concerns about a possible cyberattack.

The Comment About Artificial Intelligence

The source of the tension was Mullin’s interview with Fox News on November 16. In his conversation with Sean Hannity, the secretary said he had spoken with an unnamed person from the technology sector who linked some of the outages to artificial intelligence. The Trump administration uses the term “superintelligence” instead of artificial intelligence.

“He said: “I believe this is superintelligence because these programs were not designed to operate that quickly,” Mullin recounted.

The secretary added that programs capable of writing and independently modifying code could trigger a “domino effect” in systems that were not designed to process such speed. However, he presented no evidence linking any specific outage to artificial intelligence.

In the same interview, Mullin said there was a 98 percent certainty that it was not a cyberattack. Later, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said there was no evidence of malicious foreign attacks or attacks linked to “superintelligence.”

White House Seeks a More Unified Message

Mullin took office as secretary of homeland security in March 2026 and in recent days had been among the administration’s main representatives commenting on service disruptions and disruptions to air travel.

On November 18, he testified before the House of Representatives, where he also defended his use of a government aircraft to travel to a football game, which took place one day after the nationwide flight shutdown. The hearing drew further attention to his role as a public face of the administration.

According to the reports, Miller’s decision does not represent a publicly announced dismissal or removal of Mullin from office. It concerns limiting his television appearances while the White House coordinates its messages on the technical outages and national security issues.

Sources: independent.co.uk, mediaite.com, apnews.com