Europe still has no unified political strategy for its participation in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. This was stated by Oleksandr Merezhko, chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Ukrainian Parliament. According to him, the involvement of European countries is important for Kyiv, but Moscow could use it to shift the focus from a ceasefire to a review of the continent’s entire security system.

“At this stage, I do not see a formulated political strategy,” Merezhko said. He pointed out that there are differences in Europe both over who should represent the countries and over the very approach to talks with Russia.

Moscow Is Changing the Agenda, Merezhko Claims

According to the Ukrainian MP, Russia had long rejected Europe’s participation in the negotiations, but has now changed its position. Merezhko links the change to the proposal to discuss pan-European security.

According to him, this allows the Kremlin to present the talks as a broader dispute over Europe’s future, rather than as a process to stop Russian aggression against Ukraine. “Putin is ready to discuss everything except a ceasefire,” Merezhko said.

He believes that Moscow’s main goal is to buy time and avoid new sanctions from the United States. Merezhko described it as a mistake to allow Russia to formulate its own vision of European security, since, in his view, Moscow itself is the main threat to it.

Europe Is Looking for Someone to Speak on Its Behalf

European participation in the next stage of the meetings should be organized in an E5 plus European Union format. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. According to Merezhko, however, it is still unclear whether Europe will be represented by one person or by a collective format.

As a possible single representative, he named Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Merezhko insists that the United Kingdom, the Baltic states and the Scandinavian countries should also participate in the process and should not be excluded because of their different status or smaller economic scale.

He stressed that the European Commission cannot negotiate the future security architecture on its own, since the decisions also depend on national governments and NATO. At the same time, neither an individual country nor the Alliance can unilaterally decide issues concerning European Union sanctions or Ukraine’s membership.

The Red Line Is International Law

Merezhko said that European countries should not accept Russian demands to limit NATO or change the rules of European security. In his words, rewarding any aggressor would create a dangerous precedent.

He identified territorial integrity, the sovereign equality of states and accountability for international crimes as mandatory topics in the talks. Merezhko also said that Russia could try to exchange partial concessions for restrictions on military and political support for Ukraine.

According to him, Kyiv must insist on solutions that preserve Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence and do not contradict the Ukrainian Constitution and international law.

Sources: obozrevatel.com