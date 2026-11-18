The war in Ukraine is likely to continue until at least spring, as Vladimir Putin is not ready for serious negotiations to end the hostilities. The New York Times reports this, citing assessments by Western intelligence agencies. According to them, Moscow intends to continue its military campaign, hoping to make further territorial gains in eastern Ukraine.

The assessments were published ahead of the meeting planned for November 19 between US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen. The war in Ukraine is among the possible topics, but according to the Financial Times, there is still no agreed agenda. The newspaper reports that China is not insisting that the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran be a central part of the talks and that the meeting may be primarily symbolic in nature.

Moscow Maintains Its Maximalist Demands

According to the assessments cited by The New York Times, Russia is relying not only on actions at the front, but also on drone and missile strikes against Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. The expectation in Moscow is that the attacks will wear down Ukrainian resistance and create conditions for further territorial gains.

At the same time, the Kremlin continues to set broad conditions in its contacts with US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Russia is demanding a new European security architecture that would provide for NATO forces to withdraw to their 1997 positions. Moscow wants all of Donbas from Ukraine, as well as a commitment that the country will never join NATO. According to The New York Times report, Kyiv would not accept such a peace agreement.

French Diplomat: The War Sustains Putin’s Position

French Ambassador to Washington Aurélien Lechevallier said that continuing the war is helping Putin maintain his political control in Russia.

“He needs the war in Ukraine to maintain his own leadership and his own political narrative,” Lechevallier told The New York Times.

According to him, Putin’s participation in a meeting with Trump and Xi Jinping alone would be a significant diplomatic achievement for the Kremlin.

“From the Russian perspective, this would be the culmination of their diplomacy, because they want to appear equal to the US and China, which they obviously are no longer,” the French diplomat said.

The Russian president, for his part, said he expected significant benefits from the trilateral meeting and stressed the importance of the partnership between the three countries against the backdrop of economic fragmentation and growing geopolitical risks.

Sources: unian.net