Russia has proposed reducing its military presence in the Kaliningrad Region and Belarus in exchange for limiting NATO’s military activity in countries that joined the alliance after 1997. Bloomberg reports this, citing sources familiar with the negotiations.

The proposal was made as part of talks on ending the war in Ukraine. According to the sources, Moscow is insisting that NATO not deploy troops in former Eastern Bloc countries that became members of the alliance after the stated date. In return, the Kremlin has expressed its readiness to reduce its forces in the Kaliningrad Region and on the territory of Belarus.

Lithuania: The Eastern Flank Is Not a Bargaining Chip

The initiative has been met negatively in the European Union, particularly by countries on the eastern flank that border Russia or are in its immediate vicinity.

„The eastern flank, of course, is not a bargaining chip in the negotiations, and there can be no spheres of influence. Russia has no right to veto anything,“ said Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

Despite disagreeing with Russia’s demands, European leaders have agreed to participate in technical talks so as not to be left out of the process led by the United States. A group of national security advisers from the EU, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland has been formed to present the European position.

Washington Speeds Up the Negotiations

American envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have re-established contact with Moscow and Kyiv and have already met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. They are expected to hold talks in Berlin with Ukrainian and European representatives.

According to Bloomberg, the administration of Donald Trump is seeking to demonstrate progress by January. At that point, the new composition of Congress may push for tougher sanctions against Russia and increased aid for Ukraine.

Kyiv’s Conditions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Europe to become actively involved in the negotiations and described the coming months as a „window of opportunity.“ According to sources close to the talks, he has allowed American security proposals to be considered, but under specific conditions.

Kyiv insists that Washington present a plan for Ukraine’s membership in NATO and the European Union, as well as guarantees for financing the Ukrainian army and post-war reconstruction.

European leaders believe that Vladimir Putin may drag out the process while waiting for the elections in Europe in 2027, including those in France. In their view, Moscow may be counting on stronger support for parties that oppose continuing aid to Ukraine.

Russia has already asked NATO and the EU to review the European security architecture, limit the alliance’s military presence and stop treating Moscow as an adversary or a threat. These demands were also raised during the talks in Abu Dhabi.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, bloomberg.com, mfa.lt