Political analyst Mykhailo Schneider called on the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, to step down while the investigation into the case involving the recordings published by former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko is ongoing.

Schneider accused Ukraine’s anti-corruption community of reacting selectively to high-profile cases. His comment was prompted by recordings in which, according to Kravchenko, Natalia Redych, the head of a law firm, and Klymenko’s wife, who works there, are mentioned.

„All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others“, Schneider wrote, quoting the line from George Orwell’s „Animal Farm“.

He asked why prominent anti-corruption activists such as Vitaliy Shabunin, Oleh Nikоlov and Mykhailo Tkach had not devoted sufficient attention to the case. In his view, the public should receive complete information, while activists should apply the same standard to all participants in high-profile stories.

What the published recordings contain

On November 17, Ruslan Kravchenko published video footage containing recordings of conversations. According to his version, they are linked to a possible bribe offered to judges of the High Anti-Corruption Court and attempts to negotiate with SAPO prosecutors in the interests of a mayor of a city in Lviv region.

The conversations discuss $10,000 in exchange for the possibility of moving a case forward, as well as contacts with judges and prosecutors. However, the published recordings do not make clear what exactly Klymenko’s wife’s role was or whether the sum was intended for legal services or for an illicit payment. There is no confirmed evidence that judges or prosecutors received money.

The investigation and SAPO’s position

The case is linked to an Audi Q7, manufactured in 2023, which was used by a mayor of a city in Lviv region. The High Anti-Corruption Court ruled that the asset was unjustified, and the Appeals Chamber upheld the decision. The vehicle, valued at UAH 4.2 million, was confiscated for the benefit of the state.

The Prosecutor General’s Office has confirmed that the criminal proceedings have been under investigation since September 2025. The State Bureau of Investigation continues the work on the case under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor’s office. A notice of suspicion against Natalia Redych was issued on September 13, 2026, but was annulled the following day due to a violation of the procedure for serving it.

SAPO denies any unlawful influence on the case and states that the prosecution’s position in court was presented by another prosecutor. SAPO described the publication of the video as an attempt to obstruct the investigation במסגרת operation „Carthage-2“.

Schneider insists that the circumstances of the case must be fully clarified and called on anti-corruption activists to explain their position publicly. The published recordings and the statements of the participants do not in themselves prove the guilt of any of the persons mentioned.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, ukrinform.ua