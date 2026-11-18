Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expects a decision on granting a €45 billion loan from the European Union as soon as possible. According to him, the funds are needed to finance the war against Russia and to cover Ukraine's budget deficit.

„We truly hope that the European Commission's proposal, aimed at providing funds for the war in Ukraine next year and covering its budget deficit, will be adopted as soon as possible,“ Zelensky wrote on social media.

The loan will be tied to Russian reparations

The European Commission has proposed that EU member states provide Ukraine with a new €45 billion loan for next year. The condition set out in the proposal is that Kyiv will repay the funds if Russia provides compensation for the damage caused by the war.

This means that the proposed financing is not a grant. It is intended to provide the Ukrainian state with the necessary resources amid the ongoing war and a budget shortfall.

The decision has not yet been finalized

The European Commission's proposal still needs to be approved by the member states of the European Union. That is why Zelensky is insisting that the procedure be completed as soon as possible so that the funds can be provided to Ukraine next year.

So far, the presentation of the loan proposal has been confirmed, but not the final decision on granting it. The Ukrainian president described its swift adoption as necessary for the country's military needs and budget stabilization.

Sources: bta.bg