The Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried out strikes on two oil refineries in southern Russia, a bridge in the occupied part of Luhansk region and a repair facility belonging to a Russian military unit in Kursk region. This was reported by the Ukrainian General Staff, cited by Reuters and Ukrinform.

The attacks on the Ilsky and Afipsky refineries in Krasnodar Krai were carried out on November 17 and during the night of November 18. According to the Ukrainian military command, tanks at the Ilsky refinery were damaged, while a crude oil processing unit was hit at the Afipsky refinery.

The Ukrainian General Staff also reported a strike on a road bridge over the Siverskyi Donets River near Stanytsia Luhanska. According to the Ukrainian side, the facility is used by Russian forces to transport ammunition, fuel and military equipment to the front line.

“The bridge is one of the facilities used by Russian troops to transport ammunition, fuel and military equipment to the front line,” the Ukrainian General Staff said.

Separately, a repair facility belonging to a unit of the Russian Armed Forces near Khomutovka in Kursk region was hit. Ukrainian authorities did not report what damage the facility sustained.

Three military transport aircraft damaged

In the same statement, the Ukrainian General Staff said that three military transport aircraft had been damaged in a strike on November 10 targeting the 123rd Aircraft Repair Plant in Staraya Russa, Novgorod region. One of them was an Il-76 and, according to the Ukrainian side, sustained very serious damage.

Aircraft of this type are used by the Russian Armed Forces to transport troops, military equipment and ammunition. Kyiv claims that the damaged aircraft have been put out of service for a certain period.

Russian authorities reported attacks on industrial facilities in Krasnodar Krai but provided no details about the damage caused. The damage reported by the Ukrainian General Staff has not been independently confirmed.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net, apnews.com