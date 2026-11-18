Russia could use around 20 million drones against Ukraine in 2027, European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius said at a European Commission briefing in Brussels. He specified that the figure is part of a Ukrainian forecast, according to which Russian forces will use around 10 million drones in 2026.

“With the help of the EU, Ukraine must reach the same number and it will do so,” Kubilius said. According to him, this requires increasing weapons production both in Ukraine and in the European Union so that the necessary equipment can be delivered in 2027, rather than in 2028 or 2029.

Up to €25 billion for Ukraine’s defence

The European Commission has proposed an additional €45 billion financing instrument for Ukraine. Up to €25 billion of this amount is intended for the country’s defence in 2027, while the remainder is for general budgetary support.

The proposal is intended to ensure uninterrupted support for Ukraine’s defence throughout 2027. The package covers supplies of drones and counter-drone systems, electronic warfare equipment, missiles and ammunition, as well as the strengthening of air defence.

The European Commission’s proposals will now be examined by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. The financial instrument is part of a broader package of loan support for Ukraine.

Drones account for an increasingly large share

According to data presented by Kubilius, at the beginning of 2026 drones accounted for 31% of Ukraine’s weapon requirements measured in financial terms. For 2027, this share is expected to reach 62%.

“This is a very important decision from both a material and a political standpoint,” the European commissioner said. He added that the EU’s support is a signal that the Union continues to stand with Ukraine and aims to help achieve a just peace.

Sources: unian.net