The German government has accused Russia of waging war against churches and believers in Ukraine. The claim is included in the fourth report on freedom of religion and belief, which covers the period from 2023 to 2025.

„Freedom of religion is not guaranteed in the areas of Ukraine occupied by Russia“, the document states. According to the German government, Christians who do not belong to the Russian Orthodox Church can practice their faith mainly in private spaces. Muslims, particularly Crimean Tatars, are subjected to severe repression under the pretext of combating terrorism.

643 religious sites damaged or destroyed

The report states that at least 643 religious sites in Ukraine have been seriously damaged or destroyed as a result of airstrikes, artillery shelling or looting. Most of the affected buildings are Orthodox churches.

The German government also claims that Russian forces have killed, abducted, tortured or detained clergy from various faiths. The groups mentioned include priests, pastors, imams and monks.

The report focuses mainly on the situation in the areas occupied by Russia, describing restrictions on religious communities and the application of Russian rules governing religious activities. The actions described are presented as part of Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

Rachel: Religious freedom is deteriorating around the world

Thomas Rachel, the German government’s commissioner for freedom of religion and belief, said that the situation worldwide has deteriorated.

„Around the world, children, women and men are increasingly becoming victims of social exclusion, legal repression, arbitrary arrests and attacks because of their religion and beliefs“, Rachel said.

According to the German government, religious freedoms have also deteriorated in Afghanistan, Iran, China and Nicaragua. The report was adopted by the German cabinet and represents the government’s assessment of the state of freedom of religion and belief in various countries.

Sources: bta.bg, n-tv.de