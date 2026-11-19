US President Donald Trump said that inspections of nuclear facilities in the United States, Russia and China would be possible if Washington, Moscow and Beijing reached an agreement to reduce their nuclear arsenals. He made the statement in an interview with Fox News given ahead of his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

Asked whether he would propose an inspection regime in all three countries as part of an agreement to reduce nuclear weapons, Trump answered in the affirmative. In the interview, he also acknowledged that such an agreement would be difficult to achieve. “This is a very difficult thing,” the US president said regarding the idea of the leaders agreeing to cuts in their nuclear stockpiles.

Trump also stressed that the US has no desire to use nuclear weapons. His statement comes as the three countries prepare for the first meeting of their leaders in this format. The White House said earlier that the talks would include reducing nuclear arsenals, which Trump describes as a dangerous arms race if it is not curbed.

The “New START” Treaty Is No Longer in Force

The US initiative is being discussed against the backdrop of the expiration of the last active agreement limiting the strategic nuclear forces of the US and Russia. The “New START” treaty expired on February 5, 2026. It stipulated that each of the two countries could have no more than 1,550 deployed strategic nuclear warheads and up to 700 deployed delivery systems, including intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched missiles and strategic bombers.

Following the treaty’s expiration, Washington is seeking a new, “improved and modernized” agreement that would also include China. According to the Associated Press, the US and Russia each possess more than 5,000 nuclear warheads, while China’s arsenal numbers more than 600 warheads. China’s smaller stockpile is one of the reasons Beijing has shown less interest in limits than Washington and Moscow.

It Is Unclear Whether the Inspections Are Part of Actual Negotiations

In October, reports emerged that the US and China had discussed preliminary reciprocal visits to national laboratories and nuclear test sites as a confidence-building measure. These talks were described as informal and preliminary, with no publicly announced agreement.

China subsequently rejected reports of talks regarding reciprocal visits to nuclear facilities. Therefore, at present there is no confirmed inspection regime between the three countries, nor any announced timetable for negotiating one. Trump’s statement represents political support for such a possibility, but does not report that an agreement has been reached.

Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen is planned as part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. Expectations for a swift breakthrough are low, while the specific parameters of any future agreement on reducing and verifying nuclear arsenals remain unresolved.

Sources: dailybaku.az, apnews.com, h.aa.com.tr