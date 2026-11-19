The United States and Venezuela have signed an agreement to restore their military relations. It provides for joint training, intelligence sharing and closer cooperation on defense equipment and military capabilities, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth announced during his visit to Caracas.

“We see this as a restoration of our defense partnership and an opportunity to work together between our two great armies,” Hegseth said, quoted by Al Jazeera. According to him, the common goal is “to stabilize Venezuela and rid it of narco-terrorists once and for all.”

First visit since the operation against Maduro

Hegseth arrived in Caracas on November 18, and his visit had not been announced in advance by the Pentagon. It was his first visit to Venezuela since the US military operation in January, during which American forces captured then-President Nicolás Maduro.

The US secretary of defense described the change in relations between Washington and Caracas as profound. “Venezuela has gone from being the most aggressive regional threat to us to a cooperative security partner,” Hegseth said during a meeting with diplomats and military representatives of the two countries.

He also presented the agreement as a tool in the fight against drug trafficking. In a separate statement, Hegseth said that the United States and Venezuela would work to “reclaim the territory” from networks that Washington defines as narco-terrorist. The Pentagon has not published further details about the specific operations, timelines or scope of US military assistance.

Rodríguez calls for a higher level of cooperation

Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodríguez, received Hegseth at the presidential palace. She described the agreement as a resumption of technical and military relations between the two countries and said that cooperation should be raised to the highest possible level in order to address the “common threats.”

The deal is part of the broader deepening of US influence in Venezuela following Maduro’s removal. The ruling party has retained power in the country, while Donald Trump’s administration is simultaneously developing energy and military cooperation with the interim authorities in Caracas. This is intensifying disputes over the role of the United States and the future of Venezuelan sovereignty.

After his visit to Venezuela, Hegseth traveled to Colombia. There, US officials discussed security cooperation and the delivery of a C-130 “Hercules” aircraft to the Colombian armed forces.

Sources: aljazeera.com, apnews.com, investing.com