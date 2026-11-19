Donald Trump lowered expectations for his upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen. The US president presented the meetings as an opportunity to begin a longer process, but did not promise concrete breakthroughs on nuclear weapons, the war in Ukraine or the conflict in Iran.

“They both like Trump. What happens after me, I can’t tell you,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News, quoted by the Associated Press. He added that reducing nuclear arsenals would be “very difficult” to achieve.

Trump is scheduled to hold separate talks with Xi and Putin, followed by the first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China and Russia. According to the Associated Press, the talks are due to take place on November 19 after the plenary session of the APEC leaders. The agenda has not yet been finalized, but is expected to include nuclear arsenals, Ukraine, Iran and relations between the three countries.

The issue surrounding Nvidia was mentioned only in passing

Trump said the situation surrounding Jensen Huang was raised only in passing during his conversation with Xi. Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder and longtime chief executive, resigned amid allegations of a relationship with a woman linked to the alleged transmission of information to China. Beijing rejected the allegations.

The case is unfolding against the backdrop of the dispute between Washington and Beijing over Chinese companies’ access to US artificial intelligence chips. The US administration is so far avoiding a new escalation on the issue ahead of the meetings in Shenzhen.

Xi called for open trade

In a speech to business representatives, Xi Jinping called on Asia-Pacific economies to support free and open trade, investment and cooperation in the digital economy. “History shows that openness brings progress, while isolation inevitably leads to falling behind,” the Chinese president said.

Xi also said that China would reduce tariffs, expand access to its market and work toward more stable international supply chains. His message came against the backdrop of US policy aimed at restricting China’s access to advanced technologies and providing greater protection for the domestic market.

The three leaders stood together in front of the cameras

Before the APEC welcome dinner, Trump, Xi and Putin joined the leaders’ group photo in Shenzhen. The three exchanged greetings, with Trump and Putin shaking hands in Xi’s presence.

The photo provided a visual sign of the unusual diplomatic meeting, but does not mean that an agreement has been reached. Analysts quoted by the Associated Press warned that a single meeting was unlikely to produce a significant breakthrough on nuclear issues or the conflicts.

Sources: apnews.com, channelnewsasia.com