Russia will deepen its partnership with the economies of the Asia-Pacific region, which Vladimir Putin described as the new center of the global economy. At the APEC business forum in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, the Russian president said that this was a “strategic course” for Moscow, while the region’s share of the country’s foreign trade turnover has already exceeded half.

According to Putin, in 2024 the Asia-Pacific region accounted for slightly more than a quarter of Russia’s foreign trade. The region now carries significantly greater weight for the Russian economy, as it includes Moscow’s main Asian partners, including China and other leading APEC economies.

Moscow presents its economy as resilient

Putin said that Russia had weathered unprecedented sanctions pressure and that the restrictions had accelerated efforts toward technological sovereignty. “Over the past three years, Russia’s gross domestic product has increased by more than 10% and continues to grow,” he said.

The Russian president presented the changes as fundamental to the country’s development. According to him, the Russian economy is not merely maintaining its growth, but is qualitatively changing its structure, developing new industries and expanding the domestic market. RBC also quoted his assessment that Russia is among the world’s largest economies and ranks first in Europe by the size of its economy.

Moscow is offering its Asia-Pacific partners access to Russian technologies and cooperation in areas such as energy, digitalization, artificial intelligence and transport. Putin said that Russia was among the global leaders in digital transformation, while Russian platforms for urban services are already being used in around 40 countries.

Focus on peaceful nuclear energy and technology

In his remarks, Putin also emphasized Russia’s position in peaceful nuclear energy. He presented the country as a leading force in nuclear energy and underscored its readiness to develop international projects and technological cooperation with its partners.

Nuclear energy is among the areas in which Moscow is seeking to expand its presence in Asia. Russia is offering not only fuel and equipment supplies, but also participation in the construction of nuclear power facilities and the development of related technologies.

Meeting with Trump and Xi to follow

During bilateral talks with Xi Jinping, Putin said that Russian-Chinese foreign policy cooperation was functioning steadily and moving in a positive direction. The two leaders identified ensuring peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region as a common goal.

The Russian president said he expected “great potential benefit” from the upcoming trilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The talks are scheduled for November 19 in Shenzhen as part of the APEC Leaders’ Meeting.

Putin also announced that a unified preferential investment regime should come into operation in Russia’s Far East on January 1, 2027. Russia is also counting on support for its bid to chair APEC in 2035.

Sources: rbc.ru, interfax.ru, vedomosti.ru