Donald Trump accused former President Barack Obama of contributing to the rapprochement between Russia and China. He made the statement in an interview with Fox News from Shenzhen, where the US president is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Because of Obama, they were pushed toward each other,” Trump said. According to him, China needs energy, and Russia has it. The US president described the Russia-China partnership as something that, in his view, should not have been allowed to happen, since the two countries have traditionally been natural rivals.

Trump promises an end to the conflict with Iran

The conflict with Iran is among the topics of the talks with Beijing and Moscow. Trump said that Washington wants the war to end soon, but stressed that he does not intend to seek help from other countries to resolve it. “We don’t need anybody’s help,” the president said in an earlier statement cited by CNN.

The US president plans to discuss Iran with Xi Jinping and Putin, against the backdrop of reports that China and Russia continue to maintain economic relations with Tehran. According to the Associated Press, expectations of a rapid breakthrough from the trilateral talks remain limited.

Intelligence, Ukraine and American weapons

In the interview, Trump defended US intelligence operations against China. He said that the US also spies on Beijing and that the American side is more successful in this activity. The statement came amid new disputes over the alleged access of Chinese entities to sensitive US technologies.

Regarding Ukraine, Trump said that the US continues to share intelligence with Kyiv. This confirmation was made in October, after reports emerged that Washington had warned Ukraine and European countries of a possible restriction of data sharing because of Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy facilities. The US side later said that the exchange was continuing, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the restoration of critical information about Russian missile attacks.

Trump also acknowledged that the US profits from selling weapons that European countries purchase and then provide to Ukraine. “We send the missiles, they pay us in full and we make a profit,” he said in a statement cited by US media. Under this model, Washington presents aid to Kyiv not as direct funding from the US budget, but as sales to European allies.

No global rules for artificial intelligence

Trump once again opposed the introduction of common international rules for artificial intelligence. He claims that excessive regulation would slow down the US technology industry and allow China to narrow the gap.

“Whoever wins artificial intelligence wins,” Trump said earlier this year, describing the US as the leader in the race with China. His position contrasts with calls from technology sector representatives and European politicians for common rules, transparency and control over the risks posed by the new systems.

Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin is focused on nuclear arms, Iran and the war in Ukraine. So far, no specific agreement has been announced on any of these issues.

Sources: apnews.com, thedailybeast.com, investing.com