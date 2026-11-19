China, Russia and the United States adopted a joint Declaration of Peace at the trilateral meeting of Presidents Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. In the document, the three countries state that they will work to strengthen strategic stability and international security.

Putin and Trump expressed gratitude to China for hosting the meeting, which was described as historic. The three leaders discussed the current international situation and opportunities for cooperation on issues of global importance.

Commitment to UN reform

As permanent members of the UN Security Council, China, Russia and the United States have declared their readiness to work towards reforming the world organization. According to the declaration, the aim is for the UN to respond more effectively to global challenges and better fulfil its primary task of maintaining international peace and security.

The document also includes an economic commitment. The three countries intend to increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products for the benefit of all countries. The leaders emphasized the importance of stable energy supplies for the global economy.

Dialogue on nuclear risks

Nuclear security occupies a particularly prominent place in the declaration. China, Russia and the United States reaffirm their common position that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”.

The three countries pledged to launch a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons. The text provided does not specify a concrete timeframe for the start of these talks.

The leaders also discussed issues related to international justice. They emphasized the importance of the consent of states and respect for the immunity of state officials. According to the declaration, the International Criminal Court and other similar institutions must not abuse the powers granted to them.

Xi Jinping described the trilateral meeting as positive, constructive and fruitful. The document outlines plans for follow-up work on international security, nuclear risks, UN reform and the stability of energy supplies.