Two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers capable of carrying nuclear weapons took off from Vietnam in the morning. The aircraft were accompanied by two support aircraft and left Da Nang Airport, where they had been stationed the previous day.

The bombers arrived in Vietnam shortly before Russian President Vladimir Putin’s meetings with world leaders in China. According to The Associated Press, their deployment was an obvious demonstration of Moscow’s ability to project military power in Asia.

Putin met with U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. When the Russian president arrived in China, Russian television cameras focused on an officer in the delegation carrying the briefcase used to authorize the use of nuclear weapons. This does not mean that the aircraft were carrying nuclear warheads, but rather that they belong to an aviation force with strategic and nuclear capabilities.

Taiwan Tracked the Flight off Its Eastern Coast

After taking off from Vietnam, the two Russian Tu-95s approached Taiwan from the south and flew through the air defense identification zone off the island’s eastern coast. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said that the aircraft left the zone northeast of Keelung after passing through the airspace east of the island.

Taiwan’s armed forces tracked the flight using joint intelligence, surveillance and tracking assets. In a brief statement, the ministry said it had “responded appropriately” to the movement of the Russian aircraft. One of the Tu-95s was photographed by a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet.

This was the second time this week that Taiwan reported Russian military aircraft near the island. Earlier, similar activity had also caused concern in Japan and South Korea. Russia has not announced that the aircraft were carrying out a combat mission, and flight data do not indicate that they used Taiwan’s airspace.

Flights Amid Meetings in China

The departure from Da Nang coincided with Putin’s diplomatic meetings in China and the display of Russia’s military presence in East Asia. The two Tu-95s are long-range strategic bombers, but the specific purpose of the flight to Vietnam has not been publicly disclosed.

Sources: bta.bg, apnews.com, marketscreener.com