The forecast that Russia will produce or use around 20 million drones in 2027 is unrealistic, Ukrainian aviation expert Valeriy Romanenko said. He is a leading research fellow at the State Aviation Museum of Ukraine.

Romanenko clarified that the estimate depends on which aircraft are included and whether the figure also covers FPV drones. According to him, if the reference is to jet-powered unmanned aircraft, Russia could produce around 5000–6000 per month in 2027, or approximately 60,000 annually.

„The figure is unrealistic. Absolutely unrealistic,“ Romanenko said.

According to him, expanding the production facilities in „Alabuga“ alone will not be enough. More personnel, resources and stable supplies of components will also be needed. The expert identified manufacturers of „Kometa“ systems, fuel, radio electronics and plastics as vulnerable links.

Up to 100,000 jet-powered drones annually

Romanenko estimated that if the production facilities were doubled, Russia could increase output to 8000–9000 jet-powered drones per month. This would mean up to around 100,000 aircraft annually, including various versions of the „Geran“ series.

He described FPV drones as much more difficult to quantify because they are mass-produced and often assembled at distributed sites, warehouses and branches. The components are delivered in compact form, while propellers, a warhead and other systems are added on site.

For this reason, the expert believes that the most effective countermeasure is to target the direct manufacturers and service centers that prepare the drones for combat use. He noted that Ukrainian forces have already carried out strikes against facilities producing „Molniya“ drones, including in Taganrog.

China tightens controls on some components

Romanenko said that the new Chinese export rules cover jet engines with a thrust of at least 400 newtons, engines with a power output of more than 16 kilowatts, certain radio modules, brushless electric motors and speed controllers.

However, the restrictions do not constitute a complete ban and do not cover all components used by Russian industry. Among the exceptions cited by the expert are certain CRPA antennas, navigation modules, stabilized-gimbal cameras, servos, LTE modems and some microchips.

According to Romanenko, the controls create a legal opportunity for applying pressure and may lead to reduced supplies, but on their own they will not cut off Russia’s access to all the necessary parts.

On November 18, European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius said that, according to Ukrainian forecasts, Russia could use around 20 million drones against Ukraine in 2027. The estimate for 2026 is around 10 million drones. This figure prompted Romanenko to stress that a clear distinction must be made between jet-powered, FPV and reconnaissance aircraft.

Sources: unian.net, caixinglobal.com