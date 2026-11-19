Russia and Georgia have renewed direct dialogue between the two countries with a meeting in Minsk. The talks were attended by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Georgia’s Special Representative for Relations with Moscow, Giorgi Zurabashvili. The meeting was announced by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was the first contact between the two representatives since Zurabashvili was appointed last month by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze as a special envoy for relations with Russia.

Focus on Economic and Humanitarian Ties

“We exchanged views on a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, with an emphasis on trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Regional security was also discussed during the talks. According to the Russian ministry, “a number of practical agreements” were reached, although no specific details were announced.

No Diplomatic Relations Since the 2008 War

Russia and Georgia have had no diplomatic relations since the brief war between them in August 2008. Tbilisi rejects Moscow’s decision to recognize Abkhazia and South Ossetia as independent states. Georgia considers the two regions to be its territories.

The resumption of direct dialogue does not mean the restoration of diplomatic relations. It creates a channel for talks on practical issues, including trade, the economy, cultural contacts and humanitarian cooperation.

Georgia Remains an EU Candidate Country

With a population of around 3.7 million, Georgia is officially a candidate country for membership in the European Union. According to Brussels, however, the country has seriously backslid on its democratic reforms, and its candidacy exists “only on paper.”

According to critics of the Georgian government, the country has moved closer to Russia under the rule of the Georgian Dream party. The meeting in Minsk is the first publicly announced step in the new format of direct contact between Moscow and Tbilisi.

Sources: bta.bg, interfax.ru, en.apa.az