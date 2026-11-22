The German army has begun its first tactical trials of kamikaze drones during the Freedom Shield military exercise in Lithuania. The tests are being conducted at the Rudninkai training ground, near the border with Belarus, while the drones being used were produced by the German companies Helsing and Stark. They are equipped with inert warheads and are striking main battle tanks in training scenarios.

According to Reuters, the trials are part of the largest German military exercise ever held in Lithuania. Around 3,800 troops are taking part, along with units from a total of eight NATO countries. The Bundeswehr said the maneuvers include crossing the Neman River, combined operations involving tank and infantry units, the use of drones and electronic warfare.

Testing New Weapons

Loitering munitions, also known as kamikaze drones, can remain airborne over a designated area before heading toward a selected target and exploding on impact. Germany decided to purchase this type of weapon in 2025 following years of political disputes over armed unmanned systems.

A few days before the drone trials, German troops also tested Helsing’s Clarity software. The system uses artificial intelligence to process data from satellites, drones and other sensors, analyze it and suggest possible courses of action. The decision to use a weapon remains part of the command process.

Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, chief of the German army, described the two types of systems as “indispensable for modern warfare.” Before taking up his current post, he was responsible for Germany’s arms deliveries to Ukraine. Freuding is expected to become Germany’s chief of defense in February.

Permanent German Brigade in Lithuania

Berlin pledged in 2023 to permanently deploy a combat brigade in Lithuania. Panzerbrigade 45 “Lithuania” will be based in Rudninkai and Rukla and is expected to reach full strength by the end of 2027. It will include around 5,000 troops and 2,000 vehicles, including dozens of tanks. Around 1,800 German troops are already in Lithuania.

According to German plans, the 45th Armored Brigade will be among the first formations to receive the new drones. The trials in Lithuania are being conducted in parallel with tests of the systems in Germany, where Helsing’s HX-2 and Stark’s Virtus variants have completed live-fire trials. The first deliveries for troop training are expected by the end of 2026, while the brigade in Lithuania is scheduled to be armed in 2027.

NATO warns of a growing threat from Russia, while Moscow denies aggressive intentions and accuses the alliance of heightening tensions through its expansion into neighboring territories. The deployment of the German brigade is the first permanent basing of a German combat formation outside the country.

Sources: internazionale.it, uk.marketscreener.com, defensenews.com