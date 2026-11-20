Russia will not make concessions on the issue of the territories, and in the event of new strikes on the Crimean Bridge, the response will be “much more painful.” Russian President Vladimir Putin made the statement at a press conference following a meeting with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump. His statements were summarized by Meduza in a report on Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Putin said that the United States had proposed compromises as early as the meeting in Anchorage, but in his view, Ukraine and the European countries supporting it were not yet ready to accept them. The Russian president also said that Kyiv did not want an end to the war because it would then have to organize elections. He accused the Ukrainian authorities of being able to remain in power through “blatant fraud”.

Warning over the Crimean Bridge

The Crimean Bridge is an “extremely peaceful facility”, Putin said. According to him, a partial ceasefire had been discussed in the Russian Security Council, but following the strikes on the facility, Moscow would not hold talks on the issue.

“Our response will be much more painful, and the bridge will be rebuilt,” Vladimir Putin said.

The Russian president did not give specific deadlines for the reconstruction, nor did he clarify what the possible response to new attacks might be. The claims about strikes on the bridge and planned actions were not supported by additional details in the summary of his remarks.

Invitation to the Europeans

Putin said that Russia had invited European representatives to Moscow in order to understand their position. After the meeting, Moscow would decide how to continue the dialogue on Ukraine.

He said that Russia recognized Ukraine’s right to security, but insisted that the same right belonged to Moscow as well. According to Putin, peace requires political will, recognition of the “realities on the ground” and a willingness to compromise from all participants in the process.

Sources: meduza.io