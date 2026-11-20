The US Senate rejected a resolution that sought to compel President Donald Trump to end military operations against Iran. In the vote, 48 senators supported the document, while 51 voted against it. The Democrats’ initiative failed to secure the required majority, despite the support of three Republicans.

Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky joined the Democrats. The only Democratic senator to vote against it was John Fetterman of Pennsylvania.

The Hill reported that the vote was the first on such a resolution in the Senate or the House of Representatives since the midterm elections in November. Democrats had expected stronger support after the elections, in which their candidates received significant backing, partly because of discontent over the continuation of the military campaign.

Republican Changes His Position

Republican Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who supported a similar document in September, voted against it this time. He explained that the two resolutions differ and that the current one would not be sent to the president.

„I have supported some of them. But you understand that the resolutions differ from one another. This one does not reach the president, so it is merely a statement by Congress“, Tillis said.

According to him, he has already stated his position on the war and sees no need to vote for the document in order to repeat it. Thus, the resolution retained primarily political significance, without changing the president’s powers.

House Has Already Supported a Similar Initiative

In September, the House of Representatives supported a similar resolution introduced by Democrat Seth Moulton. At the time, 220 lawmakers voted to limit Trump’s military operations against Iran, while 204 voted against. Seven Republicans joined the Democrats.

The new Senate vote took place against the backdrop of rising costs for the military campaign. As of November 13, they had reached $48.3 billion, compared with more than $47 billion in October.

Arthur Miller, the Pentagon’s deputy comptroller for budget and appropriations, presented the figure to Senator Richard Blumenthal during a hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee. It includes the costs of ammunition, the replacement of military equipment and operations. The full extent of the damage to US military facilities in the Middle East is not included, meaning that the campaign’s total cost could be higher.

Sources: obozrevatel.com