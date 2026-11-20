The United States is discussing the possibility of Ukraine receiving NATO membership in exchange for ceding territories in Donbas, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing participants in closed-door peace negotiations. The idea has been discussed in recent months by President Donald Trump’s special envoy Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

According to the publication, Kushner discussed the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and representatives of European countries in Dublin. The matter was also raised at meetings in the United Arab Emirates attended by representatives of Ukraine, Europe and Russia. One European leader said the possibility had already been discussed in August during a phone call.

The two American scenarios

The first option envisages Ukraine relinquishing control over territories in Donbas in exchange for full NATO membership. The second scenario involves freezing the conflict along the current front line, with part of Donbas remaining under Ukrainian control.

Under the second option, Ukraine would receive security guarantees against a possible future attack by Russia. They could be enshrined in an international treaty involving the United States and, presumably, European allies.

“For a final agreement, the consent of both Ukraine and Russia will be necessary,”

a US official cited by The Wall Street Journal said. According to him, the negotiators are discussing numerous options, but none of them has been presented as finally agreed.

Contradiction with Russia’s demands

The proposal diverges from the position Moscow presented during a meeting in Abu Dhabi. According to sources cited by the US publication, the Russian side insisted that Ukraine abandon all aspirations for NATO membership and remove the corresponding intention from its constitution.

Moscow also demanded that NATO commit not to deploy troops or military equipment on Ukrainian territory. Russian representatives also insisted on ending Western arms deliveries to Kyiv.

It is not yet clear how seriously the American mediators are considering the idea of Ukraine joining NATO and whether Donald Trump has changed his previous position. He had earlier described Ukrainian membership in the Alliance as unacceptable to Russia.

Article 5-style guarantees

In a separate part of the negotiations, the United States sought to convince Russia that future security guarantees for Ukraine should be based on the principles of Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which provides for collective defense in the event of an attack on a member state.

Jared Kushner said that Moscow generally accepts this concept, but views it with considerable skepticism and distrust. This leaves key questions open regarding the scope of the guarantees, the mechanism for implementing them, and whether they can be accepted simultaneously by Kyiv and Moscow.

Sources: unian.net