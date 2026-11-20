Poland is investigating a report of a violation of its airspace by an unknown object near the border with Ukraine. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he had received information from ministers about the incident and that there is currently no aerial threat.

“The relevant services are working at the scene,” Tusk wrote on the social network “X.” Reuters reported his statement.

Ground team searching for the object

The Polish military has received information about the possible fall of an unknown object approximately 45 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, Jacek Goryszewski, a spokesman for the Operational Command of the Armed Forces, told TVN24.

According to him, the services were alerted by local residents. Following the report, a ground team was sent to the scene to secure the area, determine the exact location and verify whether an object had actually fallen.

“The services were alerted by local residents, after which a ground team was sent to the scene to secure the area and determine the exact location, as well as whether an object had actually fallen there,” Jacek Goryszewski said.

An investigation is underway. So far, the Polish authorities have not determined what the object is, where it came from or whether it is connected to military activity in neighboring Ukraine.

Sources: bta.bg, reuters.com