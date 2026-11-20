Russia is ready to reach an agreement with Turkey and take joint steps to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea. Russian Ambassador to Ankara Sergey Vershinin said this in an interview with the Turkish newspaper “Hürriyet”, quoted by the Bulgarian News Agency.

His comment came in response to a question about Turkish proposals to Moscow and Kyiv to halt attacks on commercial vessels. Vershinin said the Russian side highly appreciates Ankara’s ideas.

“We are ready to reach an agreement with the Turkish side because in the Black Sea there are two major factors – Turkey and Russia,” the Russian ambassador said.

According to him, Moscow is ready to take the necessary joint action with Ankara to ensure safe navigation. At the same time, Vershinin said that Russia does not attack commercial and cargo ships.

However, the Russian diplomat added that Moscow considers strikes against facilities and means used to transport weapons and ammunition to Ukraine permissible. This is the Russian side’s position on distinguishing between civilian shipping and military supplies.

S-400s Remain a Sensitive Issue

In the interview, Vershinin was also asked about the possibility of Turkey selling or transferring to a third country the S-400 air defense systems it purchased from Russia. The issue is one of the most contentious areas in relations between Ankara, Washington and Moscow.

“I am very pleased that on this issue we are conducting an extremely respectful and quiet dialogue with our Turkish friends. This is my political position,” Vershinin said.

The ambassador did not confirm Moscow’s agreement to such a transfer, but he also did not categorically reject this scenario. Thus, the question of the systems’ future remains the subject of talks between Russia and Turkey.

Turkey signed the deal to acquire the S-400s in 2017. The purchase led to the country’s exclusion from the US F-35 fighter jet program and to US sanctions under the CAATSA law. Washington described the Russian system as incompatible with NATO’s defense architecture and as a risk to the security of US technology.

Moscow Insists on a Political Solution

Vershinin also commented on Turkey’s mediating role in the war in Ukraine. According to him, talks on peace are continuing with “some new elements and approaches.”

The Russian ambassador repeated Moscow’s position that the goal should be a lasting political solution that, according to the Russian side, addresses the root causes of the conflict rather than merely a temporary truce. He did not specify any deadlines for a possible agreement in the Black Sea or for developments concerning the S-400 issue.

Sources: bta.bg, hurriyetdailynews.com