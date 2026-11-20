Two tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel sent to the US as part of an agreement between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin have arrived at Brazilian ports. None of the four vessels involved in the deal has entered a US port, The Maritime Executive reports.

Another tanker is sailing along the coast of South America. The fourth is in the Atlantic Ocean, but there is no information indicating that it is heading towards the US. Thus, the Russian diesel fuel that was supposed to reach the American market has so far not arrived at its stated destination.

The Deal Was Announced Before the Election

The presidents of the US and Russia agreed in early October on deliveries of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets. The US Treasury temporarily authorised transactions involving Russian diesel, which is under sanctions.

Donald Trump's administration presented the agreement as a measure intended to help lower fuel prices in the US. It was announced ahead of the midterm elections for Congress, held on November 3.

After the vote, the Republican Party lost its majority in both chambers of Congress. It subsequently became clear that the tankers carrying Russian diesel fuel were not heading towards US ports.

Experts Questioned Its Impact

The diesel deal was criticised both in the US and in other countries. Experts pointed out that the amount of fuel Russia is supposed to deliver under the agreement would not be sufficient to lower prices on the American market.

The arrival of two of the tankers in Brazil shows that at least some of the shipments changed course or did not reach the originally stated destination. As for the other two vessels, all that is currently known is that one continues along the South American coast, while the other is in the Atlantic Ocean.

Sources: meduza.io, maritime-executive.com