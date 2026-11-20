Normal home heating has become a luxury for many people. According to data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany, last year, 2025, nearly 4.7 million people lived in households that were unable to heat their home or house adequately due to a lack of funds. This represents 5.7% of the country's total population. Compared with 2024, the share fell slightly—it stood at 6.3% then, ARD reports.

By this indicator, Germany is slightly below the EU average. A total of 8.8% of people in the EU said in 2025 that they did not have sufficient financial means to maintain a normal temperature in their homes. A year earlier, the figure was 9.2%.

Energy poverty in Bulgaria as well

The highest share of people unable to heat their homes adequately is in Greece – 18.1%, followed by Lithuania at 16.7%. Bulgaria ranks third, with 16.1% of people unable to heat their homes adequately in 2025, according to Eurostat data.

According to the agency, the percentage of people in Bulgaria who were unable to keep their homes sufficiently warm last year fell to the lowest level since data for the country became available, which was in 2005. At that time, 69.5% of Bulgarians were unable to heat their homes adequately.

Energy prices and rising costs