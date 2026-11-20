A 24-hour general strike has affected Italy, covering the public and private sectors. Disruptions are expected in the operation of schools, health services and local public transport, while protest marches have been scheduled in a number of cities.

The strike was called by the Italian General Confederation of Labour and the Base Committees. The main demands include measures to counter the high cost of living, rising fuel and energy prices, low wages, and problems in healthcare and education.

This is the second general strike in the country within 20 days. The previous one took place on 30 October.

Guaranteed hours for urban transport

Guaranteed time slots have been set in Italy’s major cities during which buses, trams and metro services must operate. The specific periods vary depending on the locality.

According to ANSA, transport in Turin is guaranteed from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and after 3:00 p.m. until the end of service. In Rome, slots from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and after 8:00 p.m. have been scheduled, while in Milan, Venice, Naples and Bari some transport operators are not taking part in the strike.

Workers and students are taking part in the protests. The Italian General Confederation of Labour is also calling for changes to budget policy, with the union’s position summed up by the appeal: “The budget law must be changed”.

Another rail strike is upcoming

Air and rail transport, as well as rail freight transport, are not included in today’s general stoppage following intervention by the European Commission.

However, a separate strike in rail transport has been scheduled from 9:00 p.m. on 21 November until 9:00 p.m. on 22 November. It was called by the General Base Trade Union Confederation and the Base Trade Union of Transport Workers.

ANSA reports that today’s mobilization also affects ports and taxi services, with the extent of the disruptions depending on employee participation and local rules on guaranteed services.

Sources: bta.bg, ansa.it