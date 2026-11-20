Kazakhstan has received a Chinese Y-9E military transport aircraft, which arrived in Almaty and has already been incorporated into the military transport aviation fleet of the armed forces. The delivery is part of the planned modernization of the aviation fleet.

“The new aircraft will expand the capabilities for transporting personnel, military cargo and materiel,” Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Defense said. The ministry noted that the Y-9E occupies an intermediate position between the C-295 and A400M aircraft, which are already in service in the country. This allows air transport operations to be planned according to the route distance and the weight of the cargo.

The aircraft can carry up to 25 tonnes

The Y-9E is a medium-sized multipurpose military transport aircraft of Chinese manufacture. It is equipped with four turboprop engines, a high-mounted wing, a pressurized cargo cabin and a rear loading ramp.

Its maximum speed is approximately 660 km/h, while its practical range reaches up to 5,700 km. The aircraft can carry up to 25 tonnes of cargo, including military personnel, equipment and materiel. The crew usually consists of three or four people.

The design also allows it to be used for the deployment of personnel and cargo. With the necessary equipment installed, the Y-9E can also perform medical evacuation missions.

The connection with the Ukrainian An-12

The aircraft was developed and manufactured by the Chinese Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation, which is part of the state-owned AVIC aviation corporation. The Y-9E export version was created on the basis of the Y-9, which was developed from the modernized Chinese Y-8.

The basis of the Y-8 is the Soviet An-12 transport aircraft, created by the Antonov Design Bureau in Kyiv. In 2002, Shaanxi Aircraft Corporation signed a technical cooperation agreement with the Ukrainian Antonov enterprise.

However, this connection does not change the Y-9E’s origin as a Chinese aircraft. Its immediate developer and manufacturer remains the Chinese aviation industry. For Kazakhstan, the aircraft adds a new class to the military transport fleet and expands its capabilities for transporting people and cargo.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, qazinform.com, forbes.kz