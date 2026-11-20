At least 8 people were killed and 28 injured in Russian airstrikes on Ukraine overnight, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said. According to him, six of those killed were in Kyiv.

Ukraine’s Air Force described the attack as one of the most powerful to date. Its spokesperson, Yurii Ihnat, said that Russia had launched up to 100 missiles and around 400 drones.

“Preliminary data indicate that 80 cruise missiles and up to 20 ballistic missiles, as well as around 400 drones, were used,” Ihnat said in a televised statement. He specified that one of the missiles had likely entered Polish airspace.

Bridges and energy infrastructure hit

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that three bridges over the Dnipro River had been hit by Russian missiles. According to Ihnat, the ballistic missiles were aimed primarily at Kyiv, Kyiv region and bridges.

The first strikes were carried out with Kalibr missiles, followed by the launch of Kh-101 missiles from Russia’s northern and southern regions. Most of the cruise missiles were aimed at western regions of Ukraine.

“The enemy’s strikes are aimed at various targets, and unfortunately, its priorities include energy infrastructure,” the Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson said.

Russian ships return to the Black Sea

Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said that Russia had deployed warships in the Black Sea for the first time in six months. According to him, more than 20 of the missiles used in the overnight attack were launched from there.

The attack followed a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said that Moscow would launch a heavy retaliatory strike after Ukraine attacked for the third time within a week the bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

Sources: bta.bg, ukrinform.net