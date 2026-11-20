Drones struck the Dorogobuzh plant in Smolensk Region overnight. This was reported by the Ukrainian media outlet Astra, which conducted an OSINT analysis of published video footage. According to the analysis, the explosion occurred on the premises of the facility, described as one of the largest industrial enterprises in the region.

PJSC “Dorogobuzh” is among Russia’s leading producers of mineral fertilizers. According to data cited in the report, the plant accounts for around 11% of ammonium nitrate production in Russia. Astra notes that the output has a dual industrial purpose, including the production of industrial explosives. “The facility’s output has a dual industrial purpose,” the assessment cited by the media outlet states.

Another Attack Against the Facility

The Dorogobuzh plant was already attacked on February 25, 2026, and before that in December 2025. The report provides no information about casualties, the extent of the damage or any possible halt in production following the latest strike. Nor does it cite any official statement by the Russian authorities regarding the consequences of the attack.

The strike is part of a series of attacks against Russian industrial facilities reported by Ukraine in recent days. On November 17, the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery complex in Bashkortostan was hit, located around 1,500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A day earlier, the Azovskaya oil depot near Azov and the Flash Energy company were attacked, UNIAN reports.

Sources: unian.net