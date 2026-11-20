Ukrainian nuclear power plants have been forced to reduce generation output following the massive Russian attack overnight and in the morning of November 20. Power plants and substations from the electricity transmission and distribution networks were hit.

“The return to normal operating conditions will take place gradually after the damaged networks have been restored,” said Artem Nekrasov, Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Energy.

Emergency power cuts in seven areas

Some consumers in Kyiv and in the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions have been left without electricity. Widespread outages have also been reported in the western regions of the country.

To stabilize the electricity system, emergency power cuts have been introduced in Kyiv and in the Lviv, Zakarpattia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Hourly schedules remain in effect in most regions, while power restrictions have been introduced for industrial consumers.

The expected schedules will be restored after the system is stabilized. The Energy Ministry warns that in the event of new attacks, the electricity supply regime may change rapidly.

Repairs hampered by new strikes

Repair crews have begun restoration work on the damaged facilities wherever security conditions allow. However, repeated attacks on energy infrastructure and prolonged air raid alerts are delaying access to the damaged facilities and their repair.

Two energy workers were injured in a strike in the Kharkiv region. They have been hospitalized.

Hundreds of aerial targets

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russian forces used around 100 missiles, including Iskander-M and S-400 ballistic missiles, Zircon anti-ship missiles, as well as 84 Kh-101, Kalibr and Iskander-K cruise missiles. A total of 404 drones were also launched.

Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 462 targets — three ballistic missiles, 79 cruise missiles and 380 drones. Hits were recorded at 23 locations, while falling debris was reported at a further 10 locations.

Sources: focus.ua, ru.interfax.com.ua, hromadske.ua