Poland’s airspace was violated by objects from Russia, one of which was probably a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, Polish Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said. According to him, Warsaw will request additional NATO support on the eastern flank.

“We are witnessing another provocation by the Russian Federation,” Kosiniak-Kamysz said. He noted that exercises of the “Coalition of the Willing” are being held in Poland.

Checks at several locations

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński said that the authorities were conducting operations at three locations. Teams are working in Rudnik nad Sanem and Mołodycz in the Subcarpathian Voivodeship, as well as in Nowy Lipowiec in the Lublin Voivodeship. The area is located near the border with Ukraine.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that security personnel were working at the locations and assured that there was no danger “from the air”. A crisis team has been formed at the Ministry of Defence, while President Karol Nawrocki is receiving real-time information on developments. Details of the actions of the Polish authorities were announced by official representatives and quoted by Reuters.

Linked to strikes against Ukraine

The incident was registered against the backdrop of a massive Russian air attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat said that 80 cruise missiles and up to 20 ballistic missiles, as well as around 400 drones, had been launched at the country.

A similar incident occurred in July, when Polish airspace was violated by a missile near the village of Tarnawa Kolonia in the Lublin Voivodeship. The new incident is being investigated by the Polish services, with the final identification of the type and origin of all the objects still pending.

Sources: bta.bg, my957.com, apnews.com