China called on Japan to correct its position on the Taiwan issue, as well as its statements and actions on the matter. The appeal came a day after the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen.

“For Japan, the urgent task is to correct its erroneous statements and actions on the Taiwan issue as soon as possible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular briefing. He also called on Tokyo to “adopt the correct attitude toward historical issues.”

China’s position was announced following a meeting of international leaders marked by talks between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The three held trilateral talks on the sidelines of the APEC forum. The meeting was described as the first of its kind among the leaders of the United States, China and Russia.

Talks between Trump and Takaichi

Meanwhile, Trump gave Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a detailed briefing on his talks with Xi Jinping and Putin. The telephone conversation between the two lasted about 20 minutes.

According to Japan’s Foreign Ministry, Trump and Takaichi reaffirmed their commitment to the US-Japan alliance and to the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. The two also discussed regional security and developments in Ukraine, according to Japan’s Jiji Press news agency.

After the call, Takaichi told reporters that Japan would continue working with the United States and like-minded countries to maintain a free and open international order.

A Series of Meetings in the Region

Trump and Takaichi took part in meetings related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), held in Manila, as well as in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) forum. The two then attended the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

China’s appeal has once again placed the Taiwan issue at the center of relations between Beijing and Tokyo. For its part, Japan has so far only confirmed that it will maintain close coordination with the United States and continue its cooperation with partners that share the vision of a free and open international order.

Sources: bta.bg, jen.jiji.com, apnews.com