Strikes on the Crimean Bridge are restricting one of the key supply routes for Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine, as well as for military and civilian infrastructure in occupied Crimea. According to Reuters, the attacks do not fundamentally alter the course of hostilities on their own, but they increase the strain on Russia’s logistics network.

Damage has been identified at least at three locations along the railway, including in the area where the last surviving arch of the bridge is anchored. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assesses that the damage could have cascading consequences for Russian supplies to Crimea and for operations at the front.

M-14 Is Becoming the Main Route

For months, Ukraine has been attacking supply lines along the M-14 highway, which passes through the occupied southern territories and is an important artery for Russian forces. With access to the Crimean Bridge restricted, Russia will likely have to redirect a larger share of its transport along this land corridor.

„More traffic means more targets,“ military expert Franz-Stefan Gady, quoted by Reuters, said. In his words, a sudden logistical collapse is unlikely, as Russian forces have tactics for dispersing transport and moving at night.

A commander of a Ukrainian drone unit operating in the M-14 area expects Russia to strengthen air defenses along the route. However, he believes Ukrainian forces will be able to continue damaging supply infrastructure.

Pressure on Crimea and the Land Corridor

Damage to the railway section of the bridge could force Russia to redirect freight transport through the land corridor along the Sea of Azov. An officer from the Ukrainian „Azov“ unit said that the larger volume of Russian cargo moving along this route would be an „enormous bonus“ for Ukrainian forces.

According to the officer, in recent months the unit has put 100 locomotives out of service and destroyed 600 tons of fuel. These figures are his claim and were not independently confirmed in Reuters’ report.

ISW points out that the Crimean Bridge is part of one of the two main land routes through which Russia maintains its forces in southern Ukraine. The other runs along the roads north of the Sea of Azov, including the M-14. Analysts note that Ukrainian strikes on this route further complicate the rerouting of Russian supplies.

A Strike with Symbolic and Military Impact

According to John Helin of the Atlantic Council, the significance of the attacks is not limited to the damage to the facility. „The more important point here is not so much the destruction of the Crimean Bridge itself as the growing pressure Ukraine is exerting on Russia’s logistics system as a whole,“ he said.

The strike also has a strong symbolic effect because of the bridge’s significance as an infrastructure project associated with Russian rule over Crimea. According to Gady, the decisive question is whether Ukraine will be able both to keep the bridge out of normal operation and to continue the pressure on the land corridor.

„It is precisely the combination of these two factors that could truly put pressure on Russia,“ Franz-Stefan Gady said.

Reuters notes that the loss of access to the bridge will likely have the greatest impact on logistics in Crimea itself. ISW likewise assesses that the destruction of, or prolonged restrictions on traffic across, the facility will make it more difficult to sustain Russia’s military presence on the peninsula.

Sources: unian.net, reuters.com