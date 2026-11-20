A refusal by European countries to accept Vladimir Putin’s invitation to visit Moscow would send an “entirely inappropriate signal.” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters during a visit to Warsaw.

The invitation is related to preliminary talks on the possible participation of Ukraine’s European allies in peace negotiations. Pistorius described the initiative as something that “should be welcomed in every respect.”

Putin Proposed Talks in Moscow

“Refusing an invitation to visit Moscow would send an entirely inappropriate signal,” Boris Pistorius said.

The Russian president extended the invitation during a statement to the media in Shenzhen. “We have proposed that the Europeans come to Moscow. After that, we will decide in what format to proceed,” Putin said.

At the same time, he stated that “any form” of military cooperation with Ukraine represents a problem for Russia. According to Russia’s position, ending the war should be linked to a reform of the European security system, which Moscow considers hostile because of NATO’s central role.

Berlin Insists on Real Change

European countries maintain that the security of the continent should not be reconsidered at Russia’s request. At the same time, Pistorius made it clear that holding talks alone would not be enough.

“Ultimately, what matters is not statements and invitations, but concrete results,” the German minister stressed.

He warned that there must be no “constant postponement of deadlines without anything changing in Ukraine.” His remarks did not make clear when and with what participants possible talks in Moscow could take place.

Sources: bta.bg