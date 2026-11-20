Estonia will close all its border crossing points with Russia for a period of at least six months, starting December 1. The decision was made for security reasons, the Estonian government said, as quoted by Reuters.

The measure means that travelers will not be able to enter or leave Russia through the Estonian border. According to the government, there are currently five crossing points through which such traffic takes place.

The decision follows the suspected arson attack on an Estonian defense company. Earlier this week, Tallinn announced that it would close all border crossing points with Russia starting in December, but did not specify the duration of the measure. Estonia blamed Moscow for the suspected sabotage.

“The decision is a response to Russia’s ongoing hostile actions against Estonia and other European countries,” the Estonian government said.

According to the government, Estonian defense industry companies have been attacked twice this year, while the Estonian Internal Security Service has linked those behind both incidents to Russian special services. Moscow regularly denies accusations by European authorities of involvement in sabotage operations.

Estonia is a member of NATO and the European Union and is among Ukraine’s active supporters. The border closure will begin on December 1, while the period of at least six months leaves open the possibility that the measure could be extended.

Sources: bta.bg, ca.marketscreener.com