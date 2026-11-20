The Council of the European Union has approved a payment of almost €8 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility programme. This is the largest single tranche since the mechanism was created to provide financial support, reconstruction and reforms in the country.

The decision was taken on 16 November following the fulfilment of more than 20 targets set out in the Ukraine Plan. Around €5 billion of the amount has been secured through the Ukraine Support Loan instrument for 2026, while the remainder comes under the main Ukraine Facility mechanism.

“We expect the tranche of more than €8 billion to arrive very soon. With these funds included, Ukraine will receive a total of €13.57 billion under the Ukraine Facility this year,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

The official statements by the Council of the EU and the Ukrainian government describe the decision as a step allowing Kyiv to receive the funds in the near future. A publication by OBOZ.UA stated that the money had already been deposited into the state budget. This claim does not match the wording of the statements by the European and Ukrainian institutions, which refer to the amount being transferred imminently.

What the funds will be used for

The financing is intended for priority expenditures in the Ukrainian state budget. These include pensions, social payments, public-sector salaries and servicing the national debt.

The funds are also intended to support the country’s macroeconomic stability, the uninterrupted operation of state institutions and the provision of public services. Part of the financing is linked to Ukraine’s reconstruction and modernisation, as well as the implementation of reforms needed to advance towards EU membership.

Reforms are a condition for the payment

The approval is tied to progress in the judiciary, the fight against corruption and money laundering, financial markets and the management of state assets. The conditions also include measures to develop human capital and the business environment, decentralisation and regional policy.

The list also includes energy, the agri-food sector, digital transformation and environmental protection. Payments under the Ukraine Facility are not made automatically, but only after verification that the agreed steps have been implemented.

The programme began in March 2024 and is scheduled to run until 2027. It includes more than €50 billion in loans and grants. Following the approved tranche, the total amount of funds Ukraine is expected to receive under the Ukraine Facility in 2026 will reach €13.57 billion, while cumulative financing under the Ukraine Plan since mid-2024 will exceed €40 billion.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, eurointegration.com.ua, amp.dw.com